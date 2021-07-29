PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $244.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

