Potbelly (PBPB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

7/24/2021 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Potbelly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Potbelly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/6/2021 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. "

Shares of Potbelly stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 244,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,017. The stock has a market cap of $189.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $89,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Potbelly by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

