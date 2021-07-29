Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PII. cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.59.

NYSE PII opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

