Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.94. Points International shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 12,930 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $245.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

