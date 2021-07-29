Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 107,741 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,741 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Roku by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 60,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $468.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 608.25 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.80.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

