Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 82,400 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 81,347 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

SLM stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

