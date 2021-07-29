Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 62,926 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 188,881 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,753,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.49.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

