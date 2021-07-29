Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 61,900 The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11. The9 Limited has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $89.20.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

