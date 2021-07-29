Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of The E.W. Scripps at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 18.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 42.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 120,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 56.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.11.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

