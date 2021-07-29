Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,790,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARBG opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

