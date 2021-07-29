Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVA opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 2,142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.