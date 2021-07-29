Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.50 Million in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of The Buckle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Buckle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,729 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Buckle by 138.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,504.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,540. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

