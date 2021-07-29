Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.05 Million in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Blink Charging by 687.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blink Charging by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 3.88.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

