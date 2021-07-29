Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.65 Million in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Cinemark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

CNK stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

