Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Translate Bio worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBIO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $36.09 on Thursday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.13.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

