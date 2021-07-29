Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 21,900 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 7.8% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

