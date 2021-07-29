Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

PSTV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

PSTV stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.39. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

