PirateCash Price Tops $0.0433 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $880.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,233,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.