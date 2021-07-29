Piper Sandler Weighs in on United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for United Bankshares in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

UBSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,874,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 73.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 57.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

