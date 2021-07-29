Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 107,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

