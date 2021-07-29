Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

