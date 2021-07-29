Piper Sandler Boosts Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $45.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 182.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.