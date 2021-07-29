Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the June 30th total of 77,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPSI stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.50.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

