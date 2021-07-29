Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $187.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $144.98 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,480,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.