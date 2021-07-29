Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBFS opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 10.02%.

Pioneer Bancorp Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

