Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $73.11 and last traded at $73.26. 613,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,123,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.65.

Specifically, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,222.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

