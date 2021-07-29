Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 162.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 43,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 803,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,271,000 after buying an additional 200,643 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

