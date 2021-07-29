PHX Minerals (PHX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.06 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.15.

PHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.