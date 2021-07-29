PHX Minerals (PHX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.06 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PHX Minerals Company Profile
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.
