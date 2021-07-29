Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 119,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 92,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $36.76. 30,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,110. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

