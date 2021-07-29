Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 975 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 12,290.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,066 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.26.

