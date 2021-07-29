Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 17,861 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 226.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. 13,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,228. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

