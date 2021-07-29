Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 12,550 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.16. 162,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

