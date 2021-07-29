PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 52,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,987,636. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

