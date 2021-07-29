Pfizer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,259,368 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,265% compared to the typical daily volume of 53,241 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.07.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 713,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

