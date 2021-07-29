Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 billion-$80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.78 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.43.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,329,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. The firm has a market cap of $243.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.