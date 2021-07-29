Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PAHGF opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

