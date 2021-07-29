PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $172.11 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $174.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.25. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $175.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.