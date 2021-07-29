PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.880-$9.880 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.38.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.25. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $175.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

