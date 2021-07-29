PerkinElmer, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $9.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

NYSE PKI opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $111.46 and a twelve month high of $175.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

