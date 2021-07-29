Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Up 169.3% in July

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the June 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

PYNKF opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization 1-2 mm below the surface of an excised tissue specimen.

