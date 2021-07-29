People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $482.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $485.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $492.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In other news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $693,929. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.93 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

