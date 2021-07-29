Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Trading Up 2.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $70.47. Approximately 10,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 871,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.30.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

