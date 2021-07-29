Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Price Up 2.6% Following Earnings Beat

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $70.47. Approximately 10,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 871,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

