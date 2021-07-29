Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $72.73 and last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 1481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several analysts have commented on PNR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

