Pendal Group Limited Sells 45,660 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,660 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.05% of WNS worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

