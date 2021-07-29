Pendal Group Limited Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $165.46 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $166.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

