Pendal Group Limited Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $477.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.33. The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

