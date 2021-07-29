Pendal Group Limited Acquires New Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 338,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 459,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 359,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

