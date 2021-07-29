Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$41.05 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.27.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at C$41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.59.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.