Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $6.74 on Thursday, reaching $130.15. 3,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.79. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

